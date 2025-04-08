U.S. and Philippine service members conduct combined joint over-the-shore operations in preparation for Exercise Balikatan 25 in Dingalan, Philippines, April 7, 2025. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brian Knowles)
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2025 00:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|958389
|VIRIN:
|250407-M-FG738-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110918689
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|DINGALAN, PH
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Balikatan 25 Timelapse: Combined joint logistics over-the-shore, by Cpl Brian Knowles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.