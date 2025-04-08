Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Balikatan 25 Timelapse: Combined joint logistics over-the-shore

    DINGALAN, PHILIPPINES

    04.06.2025

    Video by Cpl. Brian Knowles 

    Exercise Balikatan       

    U.S. and Philippine service members conduct combined joint over-the-shore operations in preparation for Exercise Balikatan 25 in Dingalan, Philippines, April 7, 2025. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brian Knowles)

    Date Taken: 04.06.2025
    Date Posted: 04.11.2025 00:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 958389
    VIRIN: 250407-M-FG738-1002
    Filename: DOD_110918689
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: DINGALAN, PH

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Balikatan 25 Timelapse: Combined joint logistics over-the-shore, by Cpl Brian Knowles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    Balikatan
    CJLOTS
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    BK25
    BalikatanBalikatan 25

