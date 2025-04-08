Caroline Bado, a fitness coordinator with Marine Corps Community Services stationed at Camp Kinser, talks about a physical fitness competition called the Fire Team games held on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, March 21, 2025. The competition was comprised of three separate components and was open to all base personnel, not just active duty members, from across all service branches. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2025 23:11
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|958382
|VIRIN:
|250410-M-KJ570-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110918444
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Camp Foster holds all base personnel PT competition, by Cpl Ernesto Lagunes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
