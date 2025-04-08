Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Foster holds all base personnel PT competition

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.21.2025

    Video by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes 

    AFN Okinawa

    Caroline Bado, a fitness coordinator with Marine Corps Community Services stationed at Camp Kinser, talks about a physical fitness competition called the Fire Team games held on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, March 21, 2025. The competition was comprised of three separate components and was open to all base personnel, not just active duty members, from across all service branches. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)

    Date Taken: 03.21.2025
    Date Posted: 04.10.2025 23:11
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 958382
    VIRIN: 250410-M-KJ570-1001
    Filename: DOD_110918444
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP

    AFN
    American Forces Network
    USMC
    Defense Media Activity
    workout
    American Forces Network Pacific

