Camp Foster holds all base personnel PT competition

Caroline Bado, a fitness coordinator with Marine Corps Community Services stationed at Camp Kinser, talks about a physical fitness competition called the Fire Team games held on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, March 21, 2025. The competition was comprised of three separate components and was open to all base personnel, not just active duty members, from across all service branches. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)