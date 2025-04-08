Iwakuni EOD Lands at Camp Fuji (no name key)

Iwakuni Explosives Ordnance Disposal Marines assigned with Marine Wing Support Squadron 171, travelled to Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji recently to start a multi-part training exercise to dismantle ordnance. Members from Camp Zama helped transport one EOD team member and equipment to Camp Fuji. The Iwakuni team plans to return to Camp Fuji in the future to complete training activities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Song Jordan)
|03.20.2025
|04.10.2025 20:49
|Package
|958380
|250411-M-TC552-5002
|DOD_110918378
|00:00:43
|Location:
|CATC CAMP FUJI, SHIZUOKA, JP
|2
|2
