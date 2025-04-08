Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Iwakuni EOD Lands at Camp Fuji (with name key)

    CATC CAMP FUJI, SHIZUOKA, JAPAN

    03.20.2025

    Video by Song Jordan 

    Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji

    Iwakuni Explosives Ordnance Disposal Marines assigned with Marine Wing Support Squadron 171, travelled to Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji recently to start a multi-part training exercise to dismantle ordnance. Members from Camp Zama helped transport one EOD team member and equipment to Camp Fuji. The Iwakuni team plans to return to Camp Fuji in the future to complete training activities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Song Jordan)

    Date Taken: 03.20.2025
    Date Posted: 04.10.2025 20:49
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 958379
    VIRIN: 250411-M-TC552-5001
    Filename: DOD_110918344
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: CATC CAMP FUJI, SHIZUOKA, JP

    Iwakuni
    EOD
    MWSS171
    CATCCampFuji

