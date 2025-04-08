Iwakuni EOD Lands at Camp Fuji (with name key)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Iwakuni Explosives Ordnance Disposal Marines assigned with Marine Wing Support Squadron 171, travelled to Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji recently to start a multi-part training exercise to dismantle ordnance. Members from Camp Zama helped transport one EOD team member and equipment to Camp Fuji. The Iwakuni team plans to return to Camp Fuji in the future to complete training activities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Song Jordan)