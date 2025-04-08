Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth Signs Memorandum Directing $5.1 Billion in Cuts of Wasteful Spending Identified by DOGE

    PENTAGON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver and Tech. Sgt. Jackie Sanders

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth delivers remarks and signs a memorandum directing $5.1 Billion in cuts of wasteful spending identified by DOGE at the Pentagon, April 10, 2025. (DOD video by Air Force Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver)

    Date Taken: 04.10.2025
    Date Posted: 04.10.2025 18:52
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 958371
    VIRIN: 250410-F-VS137-8728
    Filename: DOD_110918232
    Length: 00:03:06
    Location: PENTAGON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Downloads: 8
    High-Res. Downloads: 8

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth Signs Memorandum Directing $5.1 Billion in Cuts of Wasteful Spending Identified by DOGE, by SSgt Eugene Oliver and TSgt Jackie Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

