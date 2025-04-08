African Land Forces Summit 2025 concludes in Ghana [Social Media 9:16]

Sponsored by the U.S. Army Chief of Staff and co-hosted by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) and the Ghana Armed Forces, ALFS 2025 brings together senior leaders from across Africa and other partner nations, April 7-10, 2025, in Accra, Ghana, to address shared security challenges. (U.S Army video by Emmanuel Owusu)
