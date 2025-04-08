Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    African Land Forces Summit 2025 concludes in Ghana [Social Media 9:16]

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ACCRA, GHANA

    04.10.2025

    Video by SETAF Africa 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    Sponsored by the U.S. Army Chief of Staff and co-hosted by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) and the Ghana Armed Forces, ALFS 2025 brings together senior leaders from across Africa and other partner nations, April 7-10, 2025, in Accra, Ghana, to address shared security challenges. (U.S Army video by Emmanuel Owusu)

    [Music: To The Trap Music by OddVision from Envato.com]

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2025
    Date Posted: 04.10.2025 17:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 958367
    VIRIN: 250410-A-ME387-5031
    PIN: 5031
    Filename: DOD_110918086
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: ACCRA, GH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Chief of Staff of the United States Army
    Stronger Together
    ALFS
    African Land Forces Summit 2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download