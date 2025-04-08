Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard, locals rescue overdue boater near Barnegat Bay

    NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    A Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew hoists a 72-year-old fisherman April 10, 2025, from a commercial salvage boat in the vicinity of Oyster Creek Channel near Barnegat Inlet, New Jersey. The Coast Guard, local law enforcement and commercial salvage crews rescued the 72-year-old man, who had hypothermia-like symptoms, from an aid to navigation dayboard after the man’s daughter reported him overdue from a clamming trip.

    Date Taken: 04.10.2025
    Date Posted: 04.10.2025 17:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: NEW JERSEY, US

    TAGS

    USCG
    D5
    overdue
    Barnegat Inlet

