Coast Guard, locals rescue overdue boater near Barnegat Bay

A Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew hoists a 72-year-old fisherman April 10, 2025, from a commercial salvage boat in the vicinity of Oyster Creek Channel near Barnegat Inlet, New Jersey. The Coast Guard, local law enforcement and commercial salvage crews rescued the 72-year-old man, who had hypothermia-like symptoms, from an aid to navigation dayboard after the man’s daughter reported him overdue from a clamming trip.