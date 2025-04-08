Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific News: April 8, 2025

    JAPAN

    04.07.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. JaNae Jensen  

    Media Center - Japan

    On This Pacific News: US Air Force participated at the Avalon Australian International Air Show. Marine Rotational Force Darwin 25.3 offload MV-22B Ospreys. Philippine Army soldiers and US Army soldiers participated in a joint live fire exercise during Salaknib 2025.

    Date Taken: 04.07.2025
    Date Posted: 04.07.2025 23:52
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 957951
    VIRIN: 250407-F-WN543-5248
    Filename: DOD_110910243
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific News: April 8, 2025, by SSgt JaNae Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MRF-D
    salaknib
    Avalon Australian International Airshow

