On This Pacific News: US Air Force participated at the Avalon Australian International Air Show. Marine Rotational Force Darwin 25.3 offload MV-22B Ospreys. Philippine Army soldiers and US Army soldiers participated in a joint live fire exercise during Salaknib 2025.
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2025 23:52
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|957951
|VIRIN:
|250407-F-WN543-5248
|Filename:
|DOD_110910243
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific News: April 8, 2025, by SSgt JaNae Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
