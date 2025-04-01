U.S. Air Force Col. Jason Beck, commander of the Army & Air Force Exchange Service Pacific Region, and Cortez Pree, commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9723, speak about a Vietnam War commemoration ceremony held at the Exchange main store on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, March 29, 2025. The ceremony honored those who served in the Vietnam War, both living and passed, by coming together as a community specifically featuring the partnership of the Exchange and the VFW. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves)
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2025 23:48
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|957949
|VIRIN:
|250408-F-YO405-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110910231
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Camp Foster Exchange, VFW honor Vietnam veterans, by SSgt Magen M. Reeves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
