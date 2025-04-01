Camp Foster Exchange, VFW honor Vietnam veterans

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Col. Jason Beck, commander of the Army & Air Force Exchange Service Pacific Region, and Cortez Pree, commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9723, speak about a Vietnam War commemoration ceremony held at the Exchange main store on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, March 29, 2025. The ceremony honored those who served in the Vietnam War, both living and passed, by coming together as a community specifically featuring the partnership of the Exchange and the VFW. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves)