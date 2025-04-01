Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Foster Exchange, VFW honor Vietnam veterans

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.29.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. Air Force Col. Jason Beck, commander of the Army & Air Force Exchange Service Pacific Region, and Cortez Pree, commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9723, speak about a Vietnam War commemoration ceremony held at the Exchange main store on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, March 29, 2025. The ceremony honored those who served in the Vietnam War, both living and passed, by coming together as a community specifically featuring the partnership of the Exchange and the VFW. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves)

    Date Taken: 03.29.2025
    Date Posted: 04.07.2025 23:48
    This work, Camp Foster Exchange, VFW honor Vietnam veterans, by SSgt Magen M. Reeves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

