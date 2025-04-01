Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MEDEVAC 101 Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PHILIPPINES

    03.31.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Halayla Vega 

    204th Public Affairs Detachment

    Philippine Army Soldiers participated in a Medical Evacuation (MEDEVAC) 101 class led by U.S. Army Soldiers from Charlie Company, 3rd Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment “Lightning Dustoff,” during Salaknib 2025, March 31, 2025. The training included instruction on the jungle penetrator, a ground demonstration, and a full hoist exercise using a MEDEVAC-configured U.S. Army helicopter. Salaknib is an annual bilateral exercise aimed at strengthening medical evacuation capabilities and enhancing interoperability between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2025
    Date Posted: 04.07.2025 22:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 957946
    VIRIN: 250331-A-XA253-1728
    Filename: DOD_110910180
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: PH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MEDEVAC 101 Training, by SSG Halayla Vega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Salaknib, Philippines, Salaknib25, FreeAndOpenIndoPacific, USARPAC, INDOPACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download