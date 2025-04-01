MEDEVAC 101 Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/957946" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Philippine Army Soldiers participated in a Medical Evacuation (MEDEVAC) 101 class led by U.S. Army Soldiers from Charlie Company, 3rd Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment “Lightning Dustoff,” during Salaknib 2025, March 31, 2025. The training included instruction on the jungle penetrator, a ground demonstration, and a full hoist exercise using a MEDEVAC-configured U.S. Army helicopter. Salaknib is an annual bilateral exercise aimed at strengthening medical evacuation capabilities and enhancing interoperability between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military.