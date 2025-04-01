90th Missile Security Operations Squadron Airmen sharpen skills at Camp Guernsey, Wyoming (Reel)

Airmen assigned to the 90th Missile Security Operations Squadron conduct Security Forces familiarization training at Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center, Wyoming, on April 1, 2025. The training center offers a diverse range of resources for military readiness, including extensive live-fire ranges, urban combat training sites, convoy operations courses, and rugged terrain ideal for realistic field exercises. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Cesar Rivas)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2025
|Location:
|CHEYENNE, WYOMING, US
