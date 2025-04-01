90th Missile Security Operations Squadron Airmen sharpen skills at Camp Guernsey, Wyoming (Reel)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airmen assigned to the 90th Missile Security Operations Squadron conduct Security Forces familiarization training at Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center, Wyoming, on April 1, 2025. The training center offers a diverse range of resources for military readiness, including extensive live-fire ranges, urban combat training sites, convoy operations courses, and rugged terrain ideal for realistic field exercises. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Cesar Rivas)



