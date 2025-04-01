Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    90th Missile Security Operations Squadron Airmen sharpen skills at Camp Guernsey, Wyoming (Reel)

    CHEYENNE, WYOMING, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Cesar Rivas 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Wyoming National Guard

    Airmen assigned to the 90th Missile Security Operations Squadron conduct Security Forces familiarization training at Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center, Wyoming, on April 1, 2025. The training center offers a diverse range of resources for military readiness, including extensive live-fire ranges, urban combat training sites, convoy operations courses, and rugged terrain ideal for realistic field exercises. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Cesar Rivas)

    A license to use this royalty-free music by Alec_Koff was downloaded from elements.envato.com

    Date Taken: 04.01.2025
    Date Posted: 04.07.2025 22:27
    Location: CHEYENNE, WYOMING, US

    This work, 90th Missile Security Operations Squadron Airmen sharpen skills at Camp Guernsey, Wyoming (Reel), by SSG Cesar Rivas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AirForce
    Wyoming
    WYNG
    CampGuernsey
    CowboyGuard

