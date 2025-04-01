Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Division West Leader's Forum 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Aimee Nordin 

    First Army Division West

    First Army Division West is a major unit of the U.S. Army focused primarily on providing operational training and support to the Army National Guard and Army Reserve. Its mission includes ensuring that these units are well-prepared for deployment and combat operations when needed. Division West also plays a key role in mobilizing and providing command and control for training exercises, supporting Soldier readiness, and assisting in the integration of reserve component forces into active-duty operations. Essentially, its purpose is to enhance the operational effectiveness of reserve forces and prepare them for real-world missions.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2025
    Date Posted: 04.07.2025 19:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 957934
    VIRIN: 250301-A-KQ078-1001
    Filename: DOD_110909925
    Length: 00:02:21
    Location: TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Division West Leader's Forum 2025, by SSG Aimee Nordin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    first army division west

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download