Division West Leader's Forum 2025

First Army Division West is a major unit of the U.S. Army focused primarily on providing operational training and support to the Army National Guard and Army Reserve. Its mission includes ensuring that these units are well-prepared for deployment and combat operations when needed. Division West also plays a key role in mobilizing and providing command and control for training exercises, supporting Soldier readiness, and assisting in the integration of reserve component forces into active-duty operations. Essentially, its purpose is to enhance the operational effectiveness of reserve forces and prepare them for real-world missions.