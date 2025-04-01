Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers prepare for Gen. Omar N. Bradley Best Observer, Coach/Trainer Competition

    NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Reece Heck 

    145th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Observer, Coach/Trainers assigned to First Army Division West, zero their weapons during the Gen. Omar N. Bradley Best OC/T Competition held at Camp McGregor, New Mexico, April 7, 2025. The annual competition, hosted by First Army Division West, aims to identify officers and noncommissioned officers who demonstrate outstanding OC/T skills, military performance, leadership, and achievement in their daily duties. The top three teams will continue on to compete in the First Army Best OC/T competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia in September. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Reece Heck)

    Date Taken: 04.07.2025
    Date Posted: 04.07.2025 20:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 957928
    VIRIN: 250407-A-OB588-8552
    Filename: DOD_110909838
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: NEW MEXICO, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers prepare for Gen. Omar N. Bradley Best Observer, Coach/Trainer Competition, by SSG Reece Heck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    First Army
    OKGuard
    1ADWBESTOCTC2025
    Best OC/T 2025
    Gen. Bradley Best OC/TC
    First Army West Division

