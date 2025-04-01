Soldiers prepare for Gen. Omar N. Bradley Best Observer, Coach/Trainer Competition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Observer, Coach/Trainers assigned to First Army Division West, zero their weapons during the Gen. Omar N. Bradley Best OC/T Competition held at Camp McGregor, New Mexico, April 7, 2025. The annual competition, hosted by First Army Division West, aims to identify officers and noncommissioned officers who demonstrate outstanding OC/T skills, military performance, leadership, and achievement in their daily duties. The top three teams will continue on to compete in the First Army Best OC/T competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia in September. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Reece Heck)