59th Chemical Engineer Company-Armored, 20th Engineer Battalion Conduct Explosive Demolition Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/957926" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers with the 59th Chemical Engineer Company-Armored, 20th Engineer Battalion, 36th Engineer Brigade, conducts Explosive Demolition Training on April 3, 2025, at Fort Cavazos, Texas. Soldiers used M17A1 explosive devices on cement blocks to practice skills like handling explosives and breaching obstacles, with the goal of providing mobility, counter-mobility, and survivability to enable combat forces . (U.S. Army video by Spc. Brandi Frizzell and Pfc. Patrick Connery)