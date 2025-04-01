Soldiers with the 59th Chemical Engineer Company-Armored, 20th Engineer Battalion, 36th Engineer Brigade, conducts Explosive Demolition Training on April 3, 2025, at Fort Cavazos, Texas. Soldiers used M17A1 explosive devices on cement blocks to practice skills like handling explosives and breaching obstacles, with the goal of providing mobility, counter-mobility, and survivability to enable combat forces . (U.S. Army video by Spc. Brandi Frizzell and Pfc. Patrick Connery)
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2025 18:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|957926
|VIRIN:
|250403-A-QU182-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_110909746
|Length:
|00:00:32
|Location:
|FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 59th Chemical Engineer Company-Armored, 20th Engineer Battalion Conduct Explosive Demolition Training, by PFC Patrick Connery and SPC Brandi Frizzell, identified by DVIDS
