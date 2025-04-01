Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    59th Chemical Engineer Company-Armored, 20th Engineer Battalion Conduct Explosive Demolition Training

    FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2025

    Video by Pfc. Patrick Connery and Spc. Brandi Frizzell

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers with the 59th Chemical Engineer Company-Armored, 20th Engineer Battalion, 36th Engineer Brigade, conducts Explosive Demolition Training on April 3, 2025, at Fort Cavazos, Texas. Soldiers used M17A1 explosive devices on cement blocks to practice skills like handling explosives and breaching obstacles, with the goal of providing mobility, counter-mobility, and survivability to enable combat forces . (U.S. Army video by Spc. Brandi Frizzell and Pfc. Patrick Connery)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2025
    Date Posted: 04.07.2025 18:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 957926
    VIRIN: 250403-A-QU182-1000
    Filename: DOD_110909746
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 59th Chemical Engineer Company-Armored, 20th Engineer Battalion Conduct Explosive Demolition Training, by PFC Patrick Connery and SPC Brandi Frizzell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    mission readiness
    20th Engineer Battalion
    explosive devices
    59th Chemical Engineer Company-Armored
    Human Machine Integration Training
    M17A1

