Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) Flight Operations

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    04.04.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Savannah Hardesty 

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 4, 2025) Sailors onboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) conduct a hot-refueling evolution during flight operations while underway. Iwo Jima is with the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group conducting Amphibious Squadron Marine Expeditionary Unit Integration Training (PMINT), designed to test the capabilities of the IWO ARG and 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit as a fully-integrated expeditionary force. PMINT gives the Navy-Marine Corps team a unique opportunity to strengthen partnerships and interoperability before deployment. The IWO ARG consists of its flagship, Iwo Jima, and the San Antonio-class Landing Dock ships USS San Antonio (LPD 17) and USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28). The IWO ARG—in concert with its integrated 22nd MEU team—deters aggression, projects power through presence abroad, and executes contingency missions in support of U.S. strategic interests around the world. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Savannah Hardesty)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.04.2025
    Date Posted: 04.07.2025 16:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 957923
    VIRIN: 250404-N-HG411-1001
    Filename: DOD_110909624
    Length: 00:02:37
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) Flight Operations, by PO2 Savannah Hardesty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Flight Operations
    PMINT
    22nd MEU
    USS Iwo Jima
    LHD 7

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download