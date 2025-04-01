USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) Flight Operations

ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 4, 2025) Sailors onboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) conduct a hot-refueling evolution during flight operations while underway. Iwo Jima is with the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group conducting Amphibious Squadron Marine Expeditionary Unit Integration Training (PMINT), designed to test the capabilities of the IWO ARG and 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit as a fully-integrated expeditionary force. PMINT gives the Navy-Marine Corps team a unique opportunity to strengthen partnerships and interoperability before deployment. The IWO ARG consists of its flagship, Iwo Jima, and the San Antonio-class Landing Dock ships USS San Antonio (LPD 17) and USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28). The IWO ARG—in concert with its integrated 22nd MEU team—deters aggression, projects power through presence abroad, and executes contingency missions in support of U.S. strategic interests around the world. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Savannah Hardesty)
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2025 16:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|957923
|VIRIN:
|250404-N-HG411-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110909624
|Length:
|00:02:37
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
