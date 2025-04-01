USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) Flight Operations

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/957923" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 4, 2025) Sailors onboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) conduct a hot-refueling evolution during flight operations while underway. Iwo Jima is with the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group conducting Amphibious Squadron Marine Expeditionary Unit Integration Training (PMINT), designed to test the capabilities of the IWO ARG and 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit as a fully-integrated expeditionary force. PMINT gives the Navy-Marine Corps team a unique opportunity to strengthen partnerships and interoperability before deployment. The IWO ARG consists of its flagship, Iwo Jima, and the San Antonio-class Landing Dock ships USS San Antonio (LPD 17) and USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28). The IWO ARG—in concert with its integrated 22nd MEU team—deters aggression, projects power through presence abroad, and executes contingency missions in support of U.S. strategic interests around the world. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Savannah Hardesty)