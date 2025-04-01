Pa. State Best Warrior Competition 2025 highlights

Twenty-three U.S. Army service members from the Pennsylvania Army National Guard, active duty component, and Lithuania competed in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard’s state-level best warrior competition at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa. April 3–6, 2025. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith)
Non-copyrighted music: "Pusher" by Qube from Uppbeat Music. https://uppbeat.io/track/qube/pusher License code: WBUNNY7SVLMXLDGT.
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2025 16:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|957921
|VIRIN:
|250406-Z-AM608-1127
|Filename:
|DOD_110909599
|Length:
|00:01:58
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Pennsylvania
Fort Indiantown Gap
Competition
Army National Guard