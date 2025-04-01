Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pa. State Best Warrior Competition 2025 highlights

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    Twenty-three U.S. Army service members from the Pennsylvania Army National Guard, active duty component, and Lithuania competed in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard’s state-level best warrior competition at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa. April 3–6, 2025. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith)

    Non-copyrighted music: "Pusher" by Qube from Uppbeat Music. https://uppbeat.io/track/qube/pusher License code: WBUNNY7SVLMXLDGT.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2025
    Date Posted: 04.07.2025 16:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 957921
    VIRIN: 250406-Z-AM608-1127
    Filename: DOD_110909599
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pa. State Best Warrior Competition 2025 highlights, by SFC Shane Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Pennsylvania

    Fort Indiantown Gap

    Competition

    Army National Guard

    TAGS

    Pennsylvania National Guard
    Best Warrior competition
    Best Warrior
    Pennsylvania Army National Guard
    Army National Guard
    BWC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download