A 166th Airlift Wing Airmen complete a navigation exercise on Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, April 4th, 2025. This was one activity in a week-long exercise hosted by the 201st Red Horse Squadron aimed at maintaining mission readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman Kyan Stockman)
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2025 13:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|957901
|VIRIN:
|250407-Z-MI146-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110909047
|Length:
|00:00:32
|Location:
|YORK, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 166th Airlift Wing Airmen exercise land navigation at Fort Indiantown Gap, by AB Kyan Stockman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
