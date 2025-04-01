Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    166th Airlift Wing Airmen exercise land navigation at Fort Indiantown Gap

    YORK, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2025

    Video by Airman Kyan Stockman 

    193rd Special Operations Wing

    A 166th Airlift Wing Airmen complete a navigation exercise on Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, April 4th, 2025. This was one activity in a week-long exercise hosted by the 201st Red Horse Squadron aimed at maintaining mission readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman Kyan Stockman)

