Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    10th AAMDC F2F Competition 2025 Day One (Vertical)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ANSBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    04.07.2025

    Video by Pfc. Luis Jimenez 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Manuel Cruz, 52D Air Defense Artillery Brigade fire direction center noncommissioned officer in charge, speaks about the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command First 2 Fire Competition April 7, 2025, in Ansbach, Germany. The best squad competition is determine the best Avenger, SGT Stout, Sentinel, and Patriot crews from across 10th AAMDC from April 7-17 on Ansbach, Baumholder, and within the Oberdachstetten Local Training Area, Germany (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Luis Jimenez).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2025
    Date Posted: 04.07.2025 12:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 957895
    VIRIN: 250407-A-WD958-7552
    Filename: DOD_110908955
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: ANSBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10th AAMDC F2F Competition 2025 Day One (Vertical), by PFC Luis Jimenez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    AirDefense
    target_news_europe
    ShieldofVictory
    LSGE24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download