10th AAMDC F2F Competition 2025 Day One (Vertical)

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Manuel Cruz, 52D Air Defense Artillery Brigade fire direction center noncommissioned officer in charge, speaks about the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command First 2 Fire Competition April 7, 2025, in Ansbach, Germany. The best squad competition is determine the best Avenger, SGT Stout, Sentinel, and Patriot crews from across 10th AAMDC from April 7-17 on Ansbach, Baumholder, and within the Oberdachstetten Local Training Area, Germany (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Luis Jimenez).