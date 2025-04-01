Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Best Observer Controller/Trainer Competition (BOC/TC) Layout and Brief B-Roll

    CAMP MCGREGOR, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2025

    Video by Spc. Anthony Ackah-Mensah and Sgt. Tyler Brahic

    145th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Observer, Coach/Trainers assigned to 1st Army Division West conduct an equipment layout and receive the initial competition briefing during the Gen. Omar N. Bradley Best Observer, Coach, and Trainer Competition held at Camp McGregor, N.M., April 7, 2025. The annual competition, hosted by 1st Army Division West, aims to identify officers and noncommissioned officers who demonstrate outstanding OC/T, military performance, leadership, and achievement in their daily duties. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Tyler Brahic)

    Location: CAMP MCGREGOR, NEW MEXICO, US

    First Army
    First Army Division West
    OKGuard
    1ADWBESTOCTC2025
    Best OC/T 2025

