Best Observer Controller/Trainer Competition (BOC/TC) Layout and Brief B-Roll

U.S. Army Observer, Coach/Trainers assigned to 1st Army Division West conduct an equipment layout and receive the initial competition briefing during the Gen. Omar N. Bradley Best Observer, Coach, and Trainer Competition held at Camp McGregor, N.M., April 7, 2025. The annual competition, hosted by 1st Army Division West, aims to identify officers and noncommissioned officers who demonstrate outstanding OC/T, military performance, leadership, and achievement in their daily duties. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Tyler Brahic)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2025 15:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|957887
|VIRIN:
|250407-A-YN655-1001
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110908693
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|CAMP MCGREGOR, NEW MEXICO, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
