    Hurlburt encourages participation in DoD housing Tenant Survey

    HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Tori Haudenschild 

    1st Special Operations Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Patrick Dierig, 1st Special Operations Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Ralph Oliver, 1 SOW command chief, encourage Hurlburt Field housing residents to participate in the Annual Department of Defense Tenant Satisfaction Survey at Hurlburt Field, Florida, March 18, 2025. The survey runs through May 1 and gives members a chance to provide actionable feedback on their living experience, helping to create a better environment for current and future residents. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Tori Haudenschild)

    Date Taken: 03.18.2025
    Date Posted: 04.07.2025 12:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 957886
    VIRIN: 250318-F-KO751-1001
    Filename: DOD_110908690
    Length: 00:02:19
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, US

    Hurlburt Field
    1st Special Operations Wing
    AFSOC
    Annual DoD Tenant Satisfaction Survey
    Mayroad Housing
    CEL Survey

