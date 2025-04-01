U.S. Air Force Col. Patrick Dierig, 1st Special Operations Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Ralph Oliver, 1 SOW command chief, encourage Hurlburt Field housing residents to participate in the Annual Department of Defense Tenant Satisfaction Survey at Hurlburt Field, Florida, March 18, 2025. The survey runs through May 1 and gives members a chance to provide actionable feedback on their living experience, helping to create a better environment for current and future residents. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Tori Haudenschild)
|03.18.2025
|04.07.2025 12:26
|Package
|957886
|250318-F-KO751-1001
|DOD_110908690
|00:02:19
|HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, US
|1
|1
This work, Hurlburt encourages participation in DoD housing Tenant Survey, by A1C Tori Haudenschild, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
