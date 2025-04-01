Hurlburt encourages participation in DoD dorm Tenant Survey

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Col. Patrick Dierig, 1st Special Operations Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Ralph Oliver, 1 SOW command chief, encourage Hurlburt Field dorm residents to participate in the Annual Department of Defense Tenant Satisfaction Survey at Hurlburt Field, Florida, March 17, 2025. The survey runs through May 1 and gives members a chance to provide actionable feedback on their living experience, helping to create a better environment for current and future residents. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Tori Haudenschild)