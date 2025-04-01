Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort McCoy DFMWR director provides comments during MOMC event at installation

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2025

    Video by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                   

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (DFMWR) Director Scott Abell provides opening comments April 4, 2025, during Family Movie Night in building 905 at Fort McCoy, Wis. Abell and the Fort McCoy DFMWR team organized the event in observance of April as Month of the Military Child. More than 100 people participated to watch a movie, play games, and enjoy a free meal of pizza. The family friendly event has grown over the last several years and this year was moved to a larger building to accommodate all the attendees. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    IMCOM
    Month of the Military Child
    Fort McCoy
    Fort McCoy DFMWR

