    Military families participate in Month of the Military Child event at Fort McCoy, Part 5

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2025

    Video by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                   

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Military family members are shown taking part in Family Movie Night on April 4, 2025, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The movie night was a Fort McCoy Month of the Military Child event where more than 100 people participated to watch a movie, play games, and enjoy a free meal of pizza. The overall event was organized by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation. The family friendly event has grown over the last several years and this year was moved to a larger building to accommodate all the attendees. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 04.04.2025
    Date Posted: 04.07.2025 11:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 957880
    VIRIN: 250404-A-OK556-7808
    Filename: DOD_110908671
    Length: 00:00:07
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military families participate in Month of the Military Child event at Fort McCoy, Part 5, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wisconsin
    IMCOM
    Month of the Military Child
    Fort McCoy
    Fort McCoy DFMWR

