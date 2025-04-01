Military families participate in Month of the Military Child event at Fort McCoy, Part 3

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Military family members are shown taking part in Family Movie Night on April 4, 2025, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The movie night was a Fort McCoy Month of the Military Child event where more than 100 people participated to watch a movie, play games, and enjoy a free meal of pizza. The overall event was organized by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation. The family friendly event has grown over the last several years and this year was moved to a larger building to accommodate all the attendees. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)