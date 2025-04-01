Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    51st FW safety team communicates traffic safety to Osan AB

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    04.01.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jory Carulli, 51st Fighter Wing occupational safety technician, discusses traffic safety at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 1, 2025. The 51st FW safety office ensures that Airmen and their families are cared for and safe enough to continue contributing to the “Fight Tonight” mission by executing careful inspections, filing mishap investigations, and implementing new safety measures for Osan AB. The video was part of a safety campaign designed to provide clear traffic safety tips to Airmen and their families to emphasize the importance of care for Osan AB. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd)

    Date Taken: 04.01.2025
    Date Posted: 04.07.2025 02:16
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 957840
    VIRIN: 240401-F-BD538-1001
    Filename: DOD_110908149
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR

    Safety
    51st FW
    TRAFFIC SAFETY
    Occupational Safety

