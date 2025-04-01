51st FW safety team communicates traffic safety to Osan AB

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/957840" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jory Carulli, 51st Fighter Wing occupational safety technician, discusses traffic safety at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 1, 2025. The 51st FW safety office ensures that Airmen and their families are cared for and safe enough to continue contributing to the “Fight Tonight” mission by executing careful inspections, filing mishap investigations, and implementing new safety measures for Osan AB. The video was part of a safety campaign designed to provide clear traffic safety tips to Airmen and their families to emphasize the importance of care for Osan AB. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd)