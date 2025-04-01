Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Salaknib 2025 Civil Affairs SMEE

    PHILIPPINES

    03.25.2025

    Video by Spc. Wyatt Moore 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    Philippine Army Soldiers and U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 445th Civil Affairs Battalion, 364th Civil Affairs Brigade, 351st Civil Affairs Command, conduct a Civil Affairs Subject Matter Expert Exchange during Salaknib 2025, Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, March 25, 2025. Salaknib 2025 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. Military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Wyatt Moore, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 03.25.2025
    Date Posted: 04.07.2025 03:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 957834
    VIRIN: 250325-A-AJ619-1010
    Filename: DOD_110908033
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: PH

    USARPAC
    Philippines
    INDOPACOM
    Salaknib
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    Salaknib25

