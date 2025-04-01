Philippine Army Soldiers and U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 445th Civil Affairs Battalion, 364th Civil Affairs Brigade, 351st Civil Affairs Command, conduct a Civil Affairs Subject Matter Expert Exchange during Salaknib 2025, Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, March 25, 2025. Salaknib 2025 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. Military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Wyatt Moore, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2025 03:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|957834
|VIRIN:
|250325-A-AJ619-1010
|Filename:
|DOD_110908033
|Length:
|00:00:41
|Location:
|PH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Salaknib 2025 Civil Affairs SMEE, by SPC Wyatt Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
