USO, Month of the Military Child; Military Kids Creative Showcase

Kristen Loflin, the USO Indo-Pacific regional marketing and communications specialist, and Mari Velasquez, an area specialist for USO Okinawa, are interviewed by Seaman Tyler Jackson, an American Forces Network radio host, on Camp Butler, Okinawa, Japan, April 1, 2025. The USO created the USO Military Kids Creative Showcase, open to active duty, Reserve and Guard dependents, to highlight what it means to them to be a military kid. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)