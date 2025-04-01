Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USO, Month of the Military Child; Military Kids Creative Showcase

    CAMP BUTLER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.01.2025

    Video by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes 

    AFN Okinawa

    Kristen Loflin, the USO Indo-Pacific regional marketing and communications specialist, and Mari Velasquez, an area specialist for USO Okinawa, are interviewed by Seaman Tyler Jackson, an American Forces Network radio host, on Camp Butler, Okinawa, Japan, April 1, 2025. The USO created the USO Military Kids Creative Showcase, open to active duty, Reserve and Guard dependents, to highlight what it means to them to be a military kid. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)

    Date Taken: 04.01.2025
    Date Posted: 04.06.2025 23:43
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 957828
    VIRIN: 250407-M-KJ570-1002
    Filename: DOD_110907981
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: CAMP BUTLER, OKINAWA, JP

    AFN
    American Forces Network
    United Service Organizations
    Defense Media Activity
    MoMC
    American Forces Network Pacific

