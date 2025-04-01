Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Salaknib 25 | 1-21st Infantry Regiment Sniper Live Fire Range

    PHILIPPINES

    04.04.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brenden Delgado 

    25th Infantry Division   

    Soldiers of the Philippine Army’s 5th and 7th Infantry Division and Soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division conduct a live-fire range utilizing long-range weapons systems during Salaknib 2025 at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, on April 4, 2025.

    Salaknib 2025 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. Military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Army b-roll package by Staff Sergeant Brenden Delgado)

    Date Taken: 04.04.2025
    Date Posted: 04.06.2025 22:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 957827
    VIRIN: 250404-A-NF551-5582
    Filename: DOD_110907938
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: PH

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Salaknib 25 | 1-21st Infantry Regiment Sniper Live Fire Range, by SSG Brenden Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USARPAC
    Philippines
    INDOPACOM
    Salaknib
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    Salaknib25

