Salaknib 25 | 1-21st Infantry Regiment Sniper Live Fire Range

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/957827" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers of the Philippine Army’s 5th and 7th Infantry Division and Soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division conduct a live-fire range utilizing long-range weapons systems during Salaknib 2025 at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, on April 4, 2025.



Salaknib 2025 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. Military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Army b-roll package by Staff Sergeant Brenden Delgado)