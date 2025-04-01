Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota Air Base hosts Sakura Spring Festival 2025

    JAPAN

    03.28.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Maria Washler 

    AFN Tokyo

    This is the B-Roll stringer of Yokota Air Base's annual Sakura Spring Festival on March 29, 2025. This event aims to continue the strong ties between Yokota Air Base and the local community through vendors and live music.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2025
    Date Posted: 04.06.2025 22:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 957825
    VIRIN: 250329-F-HI767-9252
    Filename: DOD_110907888
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota Air Base hosts Sakura Spring Festival 2025, by A1C Maria Washler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #SakuraSpringFestival #YokotaAirBase #Partnership

