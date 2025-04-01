Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SAPR: No Wrong Door Policy

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    04.01.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. JaNae Jensen  

    Media Center - Japan

    US Forces Japan commander, Lt. Gen. Stephen Jost, and USFJ senior enlisted leader, CMSgt. Leon Calloway, discuss the Department of Defense's No Wrong Door policy.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2025
    Date Posted: 04.06.2025 20:48
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 957818
    VIRIN: 250401-F-WN543-4439
    Filename: DOD_110907803
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SAPR: No Wrong Door Policy, by SSgt JaNae Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    SAPR
    April
    No Wrong Door

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download