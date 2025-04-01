819th Engineer "Sapper" Company Abatis Training

U.S. Army Spc. Adam Gutierrez with the 819th Engineer “Sapper” Company, Arizona National Guard, conducted abatis training to create tree obstacles on Camp Navajo, in Bellemont, Ariz. 5 April, 2025. Abatis training reinforces soldier’s ability to maintain mobility, deny enemy advances, and protect friendly forces in high-threat environments. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Samantha Hill, released)
