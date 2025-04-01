Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    819th Engineer "Sapper" Company Abatis Training

    BELLEMONT, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2025

    Video by Spc. Delilah Cottle, Staff Sgt. Jacob Dunlap and Sgt. Samantha Hill

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army soldiers with the 819th Engineer “Sapper” Company, Arizona National Guard, conduct abatis training to create obstacles on Camp Navajo, in Bellemont, Ariz. 5 April, 2025. Abatis training reinforces soldier’s ability to maintain mobility, deny enemy advances, and protect friendly forces in high-threat environments. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Samantha Hill, released)

    Date Taken: 04.05.2025
    Date Posted: 04.06.2025 19:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Combat Engineer
    Arizona
    AZNG
    Abatis
    DEMA

