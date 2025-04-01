Wolverine Strike B-Roll & Interview

B-Roll from the Wolverine Strike Training Exercise conducted by the 175th Wing of the Maryland Air National Guard. Interview with Capt Casey "BoB" Smith, 175th Wing Chief of Plans and Exercises.
|04.06.2025
|04.06.2025 16:08
|B-Roll
|957805
|250406-F-CN170-1631
|DOD_110907507
|00:05:30
|MARYLAND, US
|1
|1
