    Wolverine Strike B-Roll & Interview

    MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Julian Kemper 

    175th Wing, Maryland Air National Guard

    B-Roll from the Wolverine Strike Training Exercise conducted by the 175th Wing of the Maryland Air National Guard. Interview with Capt Casey "BoB" Smith, 175th Wing Chief of Plans and Exercises.

    Date Taken: 04.06.2025
    Date Posted: 04.06.2025 16:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 957805
    VIRIN: 250406-F-CN170-1631
    Filename: DOD_110907507
    Length: 00:05:30
    Location: MARYLAND, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Inspection
    Training Exercise
    Maryland
    175th Wing
    Wolverine Strike
    MD Air National Guard

