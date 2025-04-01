1st Battalion, 109th Infantry Regiment, trains at Combined Arms Collective Training Facility

U.S. Soldiers with Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 109th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division perform loading and unloading training with M240B machine guns at the Combined Arms Collective Training Facility at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, April 4, 2024. These Soldiers conducted this training in preparation for their annual training in the summer and to improve their unit readiness. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Skylin Simpson)
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2025 17:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|957804
|VIRIN:
|250404-Z-OJ073-1322
|PIN:
|1322
|Filename:
|DOD_110907453
|Length:
|00:00:11
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
Fort Indiantown Gap