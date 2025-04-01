U.S. Soldiers with Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 109th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division execute an urban operations exercise at the Combined Arms Collective Training Facility in Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, April 5, 2024. They engaged in close-quarter battles and squad and team live fire to enhance combat effectiveness. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. David Thomson)
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2025 17:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|957800
|VIRIN:
|250406-Z-TV920-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110907375
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Area Defense Training, by SGT David Thomson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Indiantown Gap
Infantry