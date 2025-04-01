Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Area Defense Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2025

    Video by Sgt. David Thomson 

    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers with Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 109th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division execute an urban operations exercise at the Combined Arms Collective Training Facility in Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, April 5, 2024. They engaged in close-quarter battles and squad and team live fire to enhance combat effectiveness. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. David Thomson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2025
    Date Posted: 04.06.2025 17:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 957800
    VIRIN: 250406-Z-TV920-1001
    Filename: DOD_110907375
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Area Defense Training, by SGT David Thomson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Fort Indiantown Gap

    Infantry

    TAGS

    Fort Indiantown Gap
    Infantry
    readiness
    Army
    National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download