    1st Battalion, 109th Infantry Regiment, trains at Combined Arms Collective Training Facility

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2025

    Video by Sgt. Melyssa Vazquez 

    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers with Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 109th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division perform a ruck march during an exercise at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, April 4, 2024. These Soldiers conducted urban operations training in preparation for their annual training in the summer and to improve their unit readiness. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Melyssa Vazquez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.04.2025
    Date Posted: 04.06.2025 17:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 957799
    VIRIN: 040425-Z-BN585-1003
    Filename: DOD_110907364
    Length: 00:00:07
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Fort Indiantown Gap

    TAGS

    Pennsylvania Army National Guard
    Fort Indiantown Gap
    Training
    11B
    Warrior task and Battle drills
    109th Infantry Regiment

