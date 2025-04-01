1st Battalion, 109th Infantry Regiment, trains at Combined Arms Collective Training Facility

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers with Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 109th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division perform a ruck march during an exercise at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, April 4, 2024. These Soldiers conducted urban operations training in preparation for their annual training in the summer and to improve their unit readiness. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Melyssa Vazquez)