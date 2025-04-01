U.S. Soldiers with Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 109th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division perform a ruck march during an exercise at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, April 4, 2024. These Soldiers conducted urban operations training in preparation for their annual training in the summer and to improve their unit readiness. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Melyssa Vazquez)
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2025 17:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|957798
|VIRIN:
|040425-Z-BN585-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110907327
|Length:
|00:00:08
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 1st Battalion, 109th Infantry Regiment, trains at Combined Arms Collective Training Facility, by SGT Melyssa Vazquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Indiantown Gap
