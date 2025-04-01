Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    182nd Airlift Wing C130H Hercules Flyover Chicago Cubs

    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2025

    Video by Barbara Wilson 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Illinois National Guard Public Affairs

    B-roll from the flight deck of a C-130H Hercules assigned to the 182nd Airlift Wing, Illinois Air National Guard, as the aircraft performs a flyover at a Chicago Cubs game in Chicago, Illinois, April 4, 2025. The 182nd Airlift Wing is located in Peoria, Illinois, and one of three Air National Guard bases in the state.

    Date Taken: 04.04.2025
    Date Posted: 04.06.2025 13:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 957794
    VIRIN: 250404-A-YR062-9575
    PIN: 250404
    Filename: DOD_110907180
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US

    This work, 182nd Airlift Wing C130H Hercules Flyover Chicago Cubs, by Barbara Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Illinois National Guard
    Illinois Air National Guard Illinois

