182nd Airlift Wing C130H Hercules Flyover Chicago Cubs

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/957794" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

B-roll from the flight deck of a C-130H Hercules assigned to the 182nd Airlift Wing, Illinois Air National Guard, as the aircraft performs a flyover at a Chicago Cubs game in Chicago, Illinois, April 4, 2025. The 182nd Airlift Wing is located in Peoria, Illinois, and one of three Air National Guard bases in the state.