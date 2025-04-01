Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-109th Area Defense: Spc. Justus Tarboro

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2025

    Video by Sgt. Ashon Calhoun 

    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Spc. Justus Tarboro, assigned to Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 109th Infantry Regiment, participates in situational training exercises at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, April 4, 2025. Tarboro joined the Army National Guard to serve his country like others in his family. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Ashon Calhoun)

    Date Taken: 04.04.2025
    Date Posted: 04.06.2025 17:18
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 957789
    VIRIN: 250405-Z-PA178-1036
    Filename: DOD_110907057
    Length: 00:00:25
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    Pennsylvania
    Soldiers
    Infantry
    Defense
    Army
    National Guard

