U.S. Army Spc. Justus Tarboro, assigned to Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 109th Infantry Regiment, participates in situational training exercises at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, April 4, 2025. Tarboro joined the Army National Guard to serve his country like others in his family. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Ashon Calhoun)
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2025 17:18
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|957789
|VIRIN:
|250405-Z-PA178-1036
|Filename:
|DOD_110907057
|Length:
|00:00:25
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 1-109th Area Defense: Spc. Justus Tarboro, by SGT Ashon Calhoun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
