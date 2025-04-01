Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Soldiers offload and relocate approximately 50 M1126 Stryker armored vehicles

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2025

    Video by Spc. Michael Graf, Pfc. Sean Hoch and Sgt. Elijah Ingram

    DoD Southern Border 2025

    U.S. Soldiers offload and relocate approximately 50 M1126 Stryker armored vehicles at Fort Bliss, Texas, April 5, 2025. Under the direction of U.S. Northern Command, Joint Task Force – Southern Border aligns efforts to seal the southern border and repel illegal activity and is responsible for full-scale, agile, and all-domain operations, which will allow for more effective and efficient DoD operations. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Elijah Ingram, Spc. Michael Graf and Pfc. Sean Hoch)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2025
    Date Posted: 04.06.2025 11:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 957778
    VIRIN: 250405-A-UE536-1001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_110906864
    Length: 00:02:09
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Soldiers offload and relocate approximately 50 M1126 Stryker armored vehicles, by SPC Michael Graf, PFC Sean Hoch and SGT Elijah Ingram, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    Stryker
    Texas
    Department of the Army
    US Northern Command (USNORTHCOM)
    DoDSWB25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download