U.S. Soldiers offload and relocate approximately 50 M1126 Stryker armored vehicles at Fort Bliss, Texas, April 5, 2025. Under the direction of U.S. Northern Command, Joint Task Force – Southern Border aligns efforts to seal the southern border and repel illegal activity and is responsible for full-scale, agile, and all-domain operations, which will allow for more effective and efficient DoD operations. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Elijah Ingram, Spc. Michael Graf and Pfc. Sean Hoch)
