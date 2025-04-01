video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers offload and relocate approximately 50 M1126 Stryker armored vehicles at Fort Bliss, Texas, April 5, 2025. Under the direction of U.S. Northern Command, Joint Task Force – Southern Border aligns efforts to seal the southern border and repel illegal activity and is responsible for full-scale, agile, and all-domain operations, which will allow for more effective and efficient DoD operations. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Elijah Ingram, Spc. Michael Graf and Pfc. Sean Hoch)