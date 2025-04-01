Aircraft are beginning to fly out of Jacksonville Port as Soldiers assigned to Bravo Company, 277 Aviation Support Battalion, continue working to ensure these aircraft return to Fort Drum, NY, in Jacksonville, FL, April 5, 2025.
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2025 23:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|957775
|VIRIN:
|250405-A-FL725-4314
|Filename:
|DOD_110906840
|Length:
|00:03:22
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Aircraft Fly Out of Jacksonville Airport, by SGT Jamie Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
