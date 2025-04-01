Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aircraft Fly Out of Jacksonville Airport

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2025

    Video by Sgt. Jamie Robinson 

    10th Combat Aviation Brigade

    Aircraft are beginning to fly out of Jacksonville Port as Soldiers assigned to Bravo Company, 277 Aviation Support Battalion, continue working to ensure these aircraft return to Fort Drum, NY, in Jacksonville, FL, April 5, 2025.

    Date Taken: 04.05.2025
    Date Posted: 04.05.2025 23:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 957775
    VIRIN: 250405-A-FL725-4314
    Filename: DOD_110906840
    Length: 00:03:22
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US

    Port Operations
    Jacksonville
    JAXPORT

