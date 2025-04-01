Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment executes a field training exercise

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2025

    Video by Spc. Skylin Simpson 

    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers with Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 109th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division execute an urban operations exercise at the Combined Arms Collective Training Facility in Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, April 4, 2024. These Soldiers trained in simulated combat conditions to hone their tactical skills. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Skylin Simpson)

    Date Taken: 04.04.2025
    Date Posted: 04.06.2025 09:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 957765
    VIRIN: 250404-Z-OJ073-1021
    PIN: 1021
    Filename: DOD_110906731
    Length: 00:00:22
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    Fort Indiantown Gap

    Pennsylvania Army National Guard
    Fort Indiantown Gap
    Training
    109th MPAD
    11B
    Warrior task and Battle drills

