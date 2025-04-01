MRF-D 25.3: U.S. Marines offload Ospreys

U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3 offload MV-22B Ospreys assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 363 (reinforced), MRF-D, at Darwin Port, Darwin, Australia, April 5, 2025. MRF-D is an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and allies and partners and provide a forward-postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Anita Ramos)
|04.05.2025
|04.05.2025 05:49
|B-Roll
|957754
|250405-M-LQ016-1001
|DOD_110906142
|00:03:57
|DARWIN, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU
|1
|1
