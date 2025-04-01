Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MRF-D 25.3: U.S. Marines offload Ospreys

    DARWIN, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AUSTRALIA

    04.05.2025

    Video by Cpl. Anita Ramos 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3 offload MV-22B Ospreys assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 363 (reinforced), MRF-D, at Darwin Port, Darwin, Australia, April 5, 2025. MRF-D is an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and allies and partners and provide a forward-postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Anita Ramos)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2025
    Date Posted: 04.05.2025 05:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 957754
    VIRIN: 250405-M-LQ016-1001
    Filename: DOD_110906142
    Length: 00:03:57
    Location: DARWIN, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU

