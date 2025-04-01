MRF-D 25.3: U.S. Marines offload Ospreys

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3 offload MV-22B Ospreys assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 363 (reinforced), MRF-D, at Darwin Port, Darwin, Australia, April 5, 2025. MRF-D is an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and allies and partners and provide a forward-postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Anita Ramos)