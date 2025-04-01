B-Roll: 15th MEU Conducts Gas Chamber Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force, conduct chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear (CBRN) training at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, April 3, 2025. The CBRN training served to increase Marines’ confidence in their equipment and maintain proficiency in operating in a CBRN-contaminated environment. The M-50 field protective mask is designed to provide 24 hours of continuous head-eye-respiration for protection against chemical agents, biological agents, radiological particulates, and toxic industrial chemicals. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Luis Agostini)