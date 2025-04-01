Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: 15th MEU Conducts Gas Chamber Training

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2025

    Video by Cpl. Luis Agostini 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force, conduct chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear (CBRN) training at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, April 3, 2025. The CBRN training served to increase Marines’ confidence in their equipment and maintain proficiency in operating in a CBRN-contaminated environment. The M-50 field protective mask is designed to provide 24 hours of continuous head-eye-respiration for protection against chemical agents, biological agents, radiological particulates, and toxic industrial chemicals. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Luis Agostini)

    Date Taken: 04.03.2025
    Date Posted: 04.04.2025 17:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 957735
    VIRIN: 250403-M-AS577-1001
    Filename: DOD_110905675
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    USMC
    15th MEU
    Gas Chamber
    CBRN
    Training

