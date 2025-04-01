U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force, conduct chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear (CBRN) training at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, April 3, 2025. The CBRN training served to increase Marines’ confidence in their equipment and maintain proficiency in operating in a CBRN-contaminated environment. The M-50 field protective mask is designed to provide 24 hours of continuous head-eye-respiration for protection against chemical agents, biological agents, radiological particulates, and toxic industrial chemicals. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Luis Agostini)
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2025 17:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|957735
|VIRIN:
|250403-M-AS577-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110905675
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-Roll: 15th MEU Conducts Gas Chamber Training, by Cpl Luis Agostini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
