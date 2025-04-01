AFRCC 406 Day 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On April 6th, the world honors the lifesaving miracles of 406 MHz locator beacons. Members from the AFRCC highlights their pivotal role in guiding rescue teams to those in dire need, ensuring that every signal leads to a story of survival.