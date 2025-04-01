MD State BWC 2025 Ruck March B-roll

Competitors in the 2025 Maryland State Best Warrior Competition undertake a 12-mile ruck march along the Torrey C. Brown Rail Trail in Cockeysville, Maryland, April 4, 2025. The Maryland National Guard's State Best Warrior Competition is a multi-day marathon of physical and mental challenges, designed to test the tactical skill, endurance, and professionalism of the state's top junior enlisted Soldiers, noncommissioned officers, and officers. Competitors face events ranging from land navigation and marksmanship to ruck marches and formal boards--all reflecting the Army's Warrior Ethos and commitment to excellence. Top performers advance to the Region II Best Warrior Competition (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Christina Chang)
