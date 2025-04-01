Competitors in the 2025 Maryland State Best Warrior Competition complete a series of physically and mentally demanding events during Day 2 of the competition at Gunpowder Military Reservation and Camp Fretterd Military Reservation, Maryland, April 3, 2025. Events included land navigation, Army Warrior Task lanes, a stress shoot, shotgun range, obstacle course, and the Medal of Honor run.The Maryland National Guard’s State Best Warrior Competition is a multi-day marathon of physical and mental challenges, designed to test the tactical skill, endurance, and professionalism of the state’s top junior enlisted Soldiers, noncommissioned officers, and officers. Competitors face events ranging from land navigation and marksmanship to ruck marches and formal boards—all reflecting the Army’s Warrior Ethos and commitment to excellence. Top performers advance to the Region II Best Warrior Competition. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Danyelle Lanford)
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2025 16:30
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|957727
|VIRIN:
|250403-A-HB015-1342
|Filename:
|DOD_110905560
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Day 2 Recap - 2025 Maryland National Guard Best Warrior Competition, by SGT Danyelle Lanford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
