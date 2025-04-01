Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    182nd Airlift Wing C-130H Hercules flyover during Chicago Cubs game

    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2025

    Courtesy Video

    182nd Airlift Wing

    B-roll from the flight deck of a C-130H Hercules assigned to the 182nd Airlift Wing, Illinois Air National Guard, as the aircraft performs a flyover at a Chicago Cubs game in Chicago, Illinois, April 4, 2025. The 182nd Airlift Wing is located in Peoria, Illinois, and one of three Air National Guard bases in the state. (Courtesy video)

    Date Taken: 04.04.2025
    Date Posted: 04.04.2025 16:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 957725
    VIRIN: 250404-Z-F3935-1001
    Filename: DOD_110905538
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US

    Air National Guard
    C130H Hercules
    flyover
    Chicago Cubs
    community engagement
    community relations (COMREL)

