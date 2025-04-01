182nd Airlift Wing C-130H Hercules flyover during Chicago Cubs game

B-roll from the flight deck of a C-130H Hercules assigned to the 182nd Airlift Wing, Illinois Air National Guard, as the aircraft performs a flyover at a Chicago Cubs game in Chicago, Illinois, April 4, 2025. The 182nd Airlift Wing is located in Peoria, Illinois, and one of three Air National Guard bases in the state. (Courtesy video)
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2025 16:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|957725
|VIRIN:
|250404-Z-F3935-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110905538
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
