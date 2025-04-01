182nd Airlift Wing C-130H Hercules flyover during Chicago Cubs game

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/957725" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

B-roll from the flight deck of a C-130H Hercules assigned to the 182nd Airlift Wing, Illinois Air National Guard, as the aircraft performs a flyover at a Chicago Cubs game in Chicago, Illinois, April 4, 2025. The 182nd Airlift Wing is located in Peoria, Illinois, and one of three Air National Guard bases in the state. (Courtesy video)