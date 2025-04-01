Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2025 Maryland State Best Warrior Day 1 Recap

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2025

    Video by Spc. Christina Chang 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Competitors in the 2025 Maryland State Best Warrior Competition begin Day 1 with the Army Combat Fitness Test and M4 rifle qualification at Aberdeen Proving Ground–Edgewood Area, Maryland, April 2, 2025. The multi-day competition challenges Soldiers, noncommissioned officers, and officer candidates on physical endurance, tactical skills, and mental resilience. The Maryland National Guard’s State Best Warrior Competition is a multi-day marathon of physical and mental challenges, designed to test the tactical skill, endurance, and professionalism of the state’s top junior enlisted Soldiers, noncommissioned officers, and officers. Competitors face events ranging from land navigation and marksmanship to ruck marches and formal boards—all reflecting the Army’s Warrior Ethos and commitment to excellence. Top performers advance to the Region II Best Warrior Competition. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Pfc. Christina Chang)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2025
    Date Posted: 04.04.2025 16:35
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 957723
    VIRIN: 250402-A-KE130-2315
    Filename: DOD_110905536
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 Maryland State Best Warrior Day 1 Recap, by SPC Christina Chang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Maryland Best Warrior Competition
    BWC25
    MDNGSBWC2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download