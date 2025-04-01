Competitors in the 2025 Maryland State Best Warrior Competition begin Day 1 with the Army Combat Fitness Test and M4 rifle qualification at Aberdeen Proving Ground–Edgewood Area, Maryland, April 2, 2025. The multi-day competition challenges Soldiers, noncommissioned officers, and officer candidates on physical endurance, tactical skills, and mental resilience. The Maryland National Guard’s State Best Warrior Competition is a multi-day marathon of physical and mental challenges, designed to test the tactical skill, endurance, and professionalism of the state’s top junior enlisted Soldiers, noncommissioned officers, and officers. Competitors face events ranging from land navigation and marksmanship to ruck marches and formal boards—all reflecting the Army’s Warrior Ethos and commitment to excellence. Top performers advance to the Region II Best Warrior Competition. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Pfc. Christina Chang)
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2025 16:35
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|957723
|VIRIN:
|250402-A-KE130-2315
|Filename:
|DOD_110905536
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2025 Maryland State Best Warrior Day 1 Recap, by SPC Christina Chang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
