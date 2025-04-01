Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Social 4x5: JB MDL - 104 Brigade Engineer Battalion (BEB) Demolition

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2025

    Video by Krista Hoffler 

    Digital Media Division

    The 104 Brigade Engineer Battalion (BEB) spent their weekend training at Fort Dix to sustain and improve their demolition skills. (U.S. Army Social Media Video)

    Modified Product for social media.
    Original Video Credit: Steven Roussel | Video ID: 954143

    Date Taken: 03.27.2025
    Date Posted: 04.04.2025 15:45
    Video ID: 957719
    VIRIN: 250327-A-PJ007-4087
    Filename: DOD_110905482
    Length: 00:00:17
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Social 4x5: JB MDL - 104 Brigade Engineer Battalion (BEB) Demolition, by Krista Hoffler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

